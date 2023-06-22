Chronos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after buying an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $333.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

