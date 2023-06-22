CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.03

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.03 and traded as high as C$15.01. CI Financial shares last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 636,768 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$637.82 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2402597 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.