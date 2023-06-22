CIBC Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJREF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.66.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJREF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.83 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

