Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.52.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.