Citigroup Increases Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $66.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays increased their target price on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.92.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $320,573. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

