City State Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

