Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,514.53% and a negative return on equity of 242.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Rating

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.