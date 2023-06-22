Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Clene stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 4,043.36% and a negative net margin of 5,151.64%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clene will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,500,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clene by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clene by 570.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

