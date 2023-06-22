Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Trading Down 2.3%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 305,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 180,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Clever Leaves Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 326.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

