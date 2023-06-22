Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Trading Down 2.3%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 305,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 180,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Clever Leaves Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 326.85%.
Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves
Clever Leaves Company Profile
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.
