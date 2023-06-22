CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in CME Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after buying an additional 691,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CME Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after buying an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

