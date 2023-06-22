Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 722,284 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after buying an additional 146,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $88.37 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

