Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Shares Down 3.4%

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$77.71 and last traded at C$77.71. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.44.

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.40.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

