Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

