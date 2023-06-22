Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 33,370 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.61%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 4.01% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.