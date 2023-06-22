Comparing SCWorx (WORX) & The Competition

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.28% -42.03% -20.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -3.31 SCWorx Competitors $4.35 billion $127.89 million 18.49

This table compares SCWorx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SCWorx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 162 839 1867 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.82%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.