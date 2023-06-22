Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,173.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,173 ($27.81) and traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($29.43). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,262 ($28.94), with a volume of 576,689 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.55) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computacenter presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,674 ($34.22).

Computacenter Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,422.64, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,323.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,173.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Computacenter

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 45.80 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 4,276.73%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($29.67), for a total transaction of £1,275,450 ($1,632,053.74). Insiders own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

