comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

comScore Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. comScore has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 124,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,447,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in comScore by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 190,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

