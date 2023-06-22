Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,432.85

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,432.85 and traded as high as C$2,700.36. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,682.96, with a volume of 19,541 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,870.00.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,672.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,432.85.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.74 by C($3.00). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 7.15%. Research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 80.4273834 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

