Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.85

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.85 and traded as high as $167.64. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $165.27, with a volume of 5,456,916 shares.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The exchange traded fund reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

