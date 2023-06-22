Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.11

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $12.20. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 20,989 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

