ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 3.1%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.53. 514,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,195,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $4.40 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $177.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.91) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.79 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 173,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

