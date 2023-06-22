Contrasting Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) and PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and PICC Property and Casualty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 2.53% 2.78% 0.96% PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $628.53 million 0.74 -$850,000.00 $1.08 31.38 PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.54

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and PICC Property and Casualty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PICC Property and Casualty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Indemnity Group. PICC Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Indemnity Group and PICC Property and Casualty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PICC Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.4%. Global Indemnity Group pays out 92.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PICC Property and Casualty pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PICC Property and Casualty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats PICC Property and Casualty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third-party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited is a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

