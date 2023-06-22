Contrasting Largo (NYSE:LGO) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Largo -0.61% -0.53% -0.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Largo 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Largo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Largo has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.45%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Largo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Largo $229.25 million 1.19 -$1.45 million ($0.02) -213.50

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Largo.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Largo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.