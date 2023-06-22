Contrasting Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) and Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of Alset shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Alset shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vonovia and Alset, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vonovia has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vonovia and Alset’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $5.43 billion 2.79 -$678.31 million ($1.62) -6.02 Alset $4.48 million 3.20 -$40.49 million N/A N/A

Alset has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonovia.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Alset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia -45.04% -7.27% -2.50% Alset -1,096.44% -25.28% -24.48%

Summary

Alset beats Vonovia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units. The Value-Add segment bundles all of the housing-related services including the maintenance and modernization work on its properties. The Recurring Sales segment includes regular and sustainable disposals of individual condominiums and single-family houses from the company’s portfolio. The Development segment consists of project development of new residential buildings. The Other segment comprises disposal of entire buildings or land that are likely to have below-average development potential. The company was founded on June 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Alset

Alset Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It also operates cafes which is located in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

