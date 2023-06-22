Copa (NYSE:CPA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.13

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.13 and traded as high as $111.07. Copa shares last traded at $110.39, with a volume of 432,514 shares traded.
CPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.11.
Copa Trading Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.31.
Copa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
