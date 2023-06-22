Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading Down 1.7%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.70. Approximately 19,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 40,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.63.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.