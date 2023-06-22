Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.