Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.39.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$237.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

