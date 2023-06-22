Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $688.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,221 shares of company stock worth $848,142. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

