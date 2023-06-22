Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -266.44 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $65.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.