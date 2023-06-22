Critical Contrast: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Verano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Verano $879.41 million 1.13 -$269.16 million ($0.84) -3.45

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Verano shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Verano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Verano 0 0 4 0 3.00

Verano has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.31%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Volatility and Risk

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verano has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17% Verano -30.76% -3.35% -1.93%

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

