Critical Contrast: Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Americanas and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Americanas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americanas N/A N/A N/A Baozun -7.35% -13.93% -6.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Americanas and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americanas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baozun 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Baozun has a consensus price target of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 67.07%.

This table compares Americanas and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americanas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baozun $1.22 billion 0.20 -$94.72 million ($1.50) -2.77

Americanas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Americanas

(Get Rating)

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Baozun

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.