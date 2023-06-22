Critical Contrast: Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) vs. PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legion Capital and PennantPark Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legion Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PennantPark Investment $104.97 million 3.59 -$24.74 million ($1.83) -3.16

Legion Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PennantPark Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legion Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legion Capital and PennantPark Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

PennantPark Investment has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than Legion Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Legion Capital and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legion Capital N/A N/A N/A PennantPark Investment -101.55% 8.43% 3.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats Legion Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology. The firm seek to invest in Florida. The firm prefers to take equity ownership on either a controlling or non-controlling stake. Legion Capital Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Orlando, Florida with additional office in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, senior secured debt, subordinated debt, subordinated loans, first lien debt, mezzanine loans, and distressed debt securities and private equity co-investments. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $100 million cross the capital structure (senior secured loans, subordinated debt, and other investments) in its portfolio companies with EBITDA between $10 to $50 million. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

