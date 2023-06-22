Critical Review: CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) and Its Peers

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 366 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CNBX Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -491.03% -63.69% -23.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 569 1527 4449 65 2.61

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 109.29%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3.65 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $112.25 million -$14.74 million -93.42

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.