Critical Review: Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) & Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Rakuten Group pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 80.5%. Big 5 Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Rakuten Group pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Big 5 Sporting Goods pays out 126.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rakuten Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rakuten Group and Big 5 Sporting Goods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods is more favorable than Rakuten Group.

18.9% of Rakuten Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A Big 5 Sporting Goods 1.76% 6.41% 2.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rakuten Group and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A $27.96 0.12 Big 5 Sporting Goods $995.54 million 0.19 $26.13 million $0.79 10.54

Big 5 Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big 5 Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods beats Rakuten Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money. The Mobile segment manages messaging and communication services and sale of mobile devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Mikitani on February 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

