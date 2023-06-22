Critical Review: Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) & Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sodexo and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sodexo N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros -0.47% -5.07% -1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Sodexo shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of Dutch Bros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sodexo N/A N/A N/A $3.19 34.29 Dutch Bros $739.01 million 1.71 -$4.75 million ($0.07) -395.29

This table compares Sodexo and Dutch Bros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sodexo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dutch Bros. Dutch Bros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sodexo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sodexo and Dutch Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sodexo 0 0 0 0 N/A Dutch Bros 0 6 4 0 2.40

Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $37.73, indicating a potential upside of 36.35%. Given Dutch Bros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Sodexo.

Summary

Sodexo beats Dutch Bros on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sodexo

(Get Rating)

Sodexo S.A. develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail services and brands, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; benefits and rewards services, such as employee benefits, incentive and recognition programs, employee mobility, expense management, and public benefits; and personal and home services, including childcare, concierge, and in-home care services for seniors and their families. In addition, it offers facility management services, including technical service management, assets management, building maintenance, access control, deep cleaning, energy management, space planning, project management, front-of-house services, grounds maintenance, waste management, HVAC systems, mail management, commercial cleaning, workspace management and pest control. services. The company was formerly known as Sodexho Alliance and changed its name to Sodexo S.A. in 2008. Sodexo S.A. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.