Critical Survey: Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 55.72% 8.22% 6.63% LuxUrban Hotels -23.62% -80.87% -8.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus price target of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.92%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.10%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $276.36 million 7.51 $154.39 million $5.63 13.15 LuxUrban Hotels $57.54 million 1.65 -$17.51 million ($0.54) -5.41

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats LuxUrban Hotels on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

