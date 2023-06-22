CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 69.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Stock Performance

CS Disco stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.27.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 59.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

