CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

