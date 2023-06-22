CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

NYSE:CTO opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.06 million, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -447.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

