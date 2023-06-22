Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Curis Stock Performance

CRIS stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

About Curis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 306,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 86,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,073,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 187,394.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,136,297 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

