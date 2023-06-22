Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Curis Stock Performance
CRIS stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.94.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
