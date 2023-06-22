CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.90. 1,239,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,007,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

CXApp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

CXApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KINS Technology Group Inc entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inpixon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.