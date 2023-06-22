Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 297.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.