Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.80

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.68. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 33,040 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 82.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytosorbents news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $135,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Featured Stories

