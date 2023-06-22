Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $6.57

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.28. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 378,462 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

