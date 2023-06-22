Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.49. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 3,629 shares.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Data I/O by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 345,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Data I/O by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Data I/O by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

