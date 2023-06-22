Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 275,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 374,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DROOF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.84) to GBX 159 ($2.03) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deliveroo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.