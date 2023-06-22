Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

