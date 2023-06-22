Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

