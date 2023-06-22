Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.52. Approximately 2,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 30,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.
CARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.
